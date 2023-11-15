Man dies after being found bleeding from head on subway train in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man, who was found bleeding from the head on a subway train in Queens, died on Tuesday.

Police say the man, in his 20's, was found unconscious and unresponsive aboard a Manhattan-bound E train at the Sutphin Boulevard station in Jamaica near John F. Kennedy Airport just after 9 p.m.

An MTA employee made the discovery and dialed 911.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this point, police don't know if he was the victim of a crime.

It remains unclear how the man suffered a large laceration to his head.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

