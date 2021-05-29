Society

Celebration held for Queens nurse retiring after 40 years

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Celebration held for Queens nurse retiring after 40 years

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- There was a celebration on Friday night as someone left LIJ Forest Hills Hospital, but in this case, it was not a COVID patient.

Sylvana Fontana Rega retired after 40 years of working at the medical center.



When Rega started, it was LaGuardia Hospital. She says the name is not the only thing that changed over the years - so has the job, which used to be about following the doctor's orders.

"Now you're part of a team, and you discuss patients, the situations, treatment. You're a whole team that takes care of the patient," Rega said.

Rega says even with all her experience, nothing prepared her for COVID, so the past year was extremely tough.

ALSO READ | New Jersey soldier honored with surprise welcome home celebration
EMBED More News Videos

A group of hundreds of students and community members surprised a solider with a welcome home celebration after he recently returned from deployment.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyforest hillsnew york cityqueenshospitalnursesretirement
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
More TOP STORIES News