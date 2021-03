Serial pickpocket thief caught on camera in Queens, New York

EMBED >More News Videos Police are searching for the suspects behind a violent assault and home break-in robbery in Queens.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a man who has pickpocketed at least five people in Queens.Police say the man spotlighted in recently released video can be seen lifting a wallet from an unsuspecting victim.It was the fifth in a series of incidents dating back to December 2020.All happened inside stores on Liberty Avenue in South Richmond Hill.The suspect made off with a total of $1600 in cash, plus numerous ID and bank cards.Police are asking for the public's help tracking him down.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------