BMW driver dead after crash leads to shooting in Queens

Police say 24-year-old Anthony Ali was driving a BMW Thursday night when he collided with another car on 89th Avenue and 116th Street in Richmond Hill.
An argument followed.
Investigators say it escalated to the point where a person in the other car began shooting.
Ali was hit in the head and chest and pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
