BMW driver dead after crash leads to shooting in Queens

BMW driver dead after crash leads to shooting

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- A driver is dead, after a crash and argument led to a shooting in Queens.

Police say 24-year-old Anthony Ali was driving a BMW Thursday night when he collided with another car on 89th Avenue and 116th Street in Richmond Hill.

An argument followed.

Investigators say it escalated to the point where a person in the other car began shooting.



Ali was hit in the head and chest and pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

