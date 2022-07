1 critical, 8 injured in Queens shooting, FDNY says

EMBED >More News Videos Johny Fernandez reports as New York City health officials urge a return to indoor masking.

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- One person is critical and eight others are injured after a shooting in Queens, FDNY says.The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. on 205-17 Avenue in St. Albans.The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.An investigation is underway.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.