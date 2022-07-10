1 critical, 8 injured in Queens shooting, FDNY says

By Eyewitness News
ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- One person is critical and eight others are injured after a shooting in Queens, FDNY says.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. on 205-17 Avenue in St. Albans.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.



An investigation is underway.

