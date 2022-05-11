Queens high school goes into lockdown after 17-year-old shooting victim runs inside for help

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A 17-year-old student was wounded in a shooting in Queens on Wednesday not far from a school that was put on lockdown after he ran inside for help.The teen was struck in the arm when shots rang out near the intersection of 74th Street and Grand Avenue in Elmhurst around 1:45 p.m.The victim ran inside Maspeth High School for help and was taken to the hospital.According to police, he was involved in a dispute with two other people prior to the shooting.Two suspects who were seen fleeing on mopeds.Police said two 15-year-olds were taken into custody.The school was briefly put on lockdown.The Department of Education released a statement saying, "The NYPD, School Safety Agents, and school staff placed Maspeth High School on a hard lockdown to ensure all students at Maspeth are safe while the NYPD responds to an off-campus incident. The lockdown has been lifted and the NYPD and school safety are assisting with dismissal."----------