Worker critically injured after falling down elevator shaft in Queens

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- A worker was critically hurt after falling down an elevator shaft in Queens Wednesday afternoon.The accident happened around 3 p.m. at a building located at 350 St. Nicholas Avenue in the Ridgewood section.Firefighters removed the worker from the shaft and took the injured worker to Wyckoff Hospital in critical condition.The buildings department is on the scene.No further details have been given so far.----------