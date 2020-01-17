Random bleach attack: Woman's face burned at subway station in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a woman who randomly attacked another woman with bleach on a subway platform in Chelsea.

It happened in broad daylight - at 12:40 p.m. Thursday - at the 14th Street station on 7th Avenue.

Police say the 37-year-old victim was waiting for a 1 train when she was approached by a woman who suddenly threw bleach in her face then fled.

The victim suffered burns. She was taken to Lenox Hill Healthplex for treatment.

The chemical also sprayed onto the clothes of some bystanders who witnessed the attack.

Surveillance video shows the suspect was carrying the bleach in a water bottle.

She was wearing a black coat and some very distinctive black stripped socks.

If you recognize the suspect in the surveillance video, call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanchelseaassaultsubway
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Westbound LIE reopens after crash; eastbound still closed
Weekend winter storm to bring snow, ice and rain
NYPD officers speak out after saving teen from sword attack
24-year-old woman shot in rear end during attempted robbery in NYC
Man trashes CT Bloomingdale's in violent rampage
27-year-old woman found suffocated in Long Island home
AccuWeather: Finally feels like January
Show More
Therapist charged with killing family, dog faced fraud probe in CT
Rep. Ayanna Pressley goes public with alopecia and baldness
NYPD: Suspect throws bleach in woman's face on subway platform
Woman killed by wood that flew off Queens building
Gilgo Beach murders: Photo shows initialed belt used by suspect
More TOP STORIES News