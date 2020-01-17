Random bleach attack: Woman's face burned at subway station in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a woman who randomly attacked another woman with bleach on a subway platform in Chelsea.
It happened in broad daylight - at 12:40 p.m. Thursday - at the 14th Street station on 7th Avenue.
Police say the 37-year-old victim was waiting for a 1 train when she was approached by a woman who suddenly threw bleach in her face then fled.
The victim suffered burns. She was taken to Lenox Hill Healthplex for treatment.
The chemical also sprayed onto the clothes of some bystanders who witnessed the attack.
Surveillance video shows the suspect was carrying the bleach in a water bottle.
She was wearing a black coat and some very distinctive black stripped socks.
If you recognize the suspect in the surveillance video, call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
