Rapper linked to shooting investigation on Madison Ave

EMBED </>More Videos

Shannon Sohn has the latest from NewsCopter7.

Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police have shut down part of Madison Avenue during the evening rush for a shooting investigation that is linked to rapper Tekashi69 (also known as '6ix9ine.')

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. near Madison Avenue and East 61st. St. Officials say after the rapper got four years probation in a court case earlier Friday, he was partying with friends at Philippe. A scuffle then broke out between him and another person.

Tekashi69 was reportedly not hurt.

Officials say one person was taken away in an ambulance and is in serious, but stable condition.

Madison Avenue is shut down from 59th Street to 62nd Street.


It is not known whether police have anyone in custody.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinginvestigationUpper East SideNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pipe bomb suspect arrested; 'Not a hoax,' FBI says
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
8th child dies in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
PIPE BOMB SCARE: Who are the targets?
NBC cancels 'Megyn Kelly Today' following blackface comments
Suspected pipe bomb removed from Manhattan post office
Baby dies of bacterial infection at NJ hospital, 3 sick
Neighborhood Eats: Peruvian food at 'Llamita'
Show More
Hurricane wipes Hawaiian Island off the map
AccuWeather Alert: Saturday nor'easter
83-year-old longtime postal worker killed in NJ hit and run
2 arrested after Brooklyn nurse found dead in closet
What a break! NJ man's fall leads to hospital lottery pool win
More News