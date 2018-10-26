Rapper linked to shooting investigation on Madison Ave

STREET CLOSURES: Due to a police investigation, Madison Avenue is closed between E 59 St and E 62 St. Additionally, E 60th street is closed between Park Ave and 5th Ave in #Manhattan. Please avoid the area and expect heavy traffic in the area. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/ows8CvVymA — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 26, 2018

Police have shut down part of Madison Avenue during the evening rush for a shooting investigation that is linked to rapper Tekashi69 (also known as '6ix9ine.')The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. near Madison Avenue and East 61st. St. Officials say after the rapper got four years probation in a court case earlier Friday, he was partying with friends at Philippe. A scuffle then broke out between him and another person.Tekashi69 was reportedly not hurt.Officials say one person was taken away in an ambulance and is in serious, but stable condition.Madison Avenue is shut down from 59th Street to 62nd Street.It is not known whether police have anyone in custody.----------