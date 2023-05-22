Ray Stevenson, star of 'RRR.,' and 'Star Wars: Ahsoka,' dies at 58

Ray Stevenson attends the premiere of Disney And Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok" on October 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Ray Stevenson attends the premiere of Disney And Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok" on October 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Ray Stevenson attends the premiere of Disney And Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok" on October 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Ray Stevenson attends the premiere of Disney And Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok" on October 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

A rep for the actor said he died on Sunday, four days before his 59th birthday.

Ray Stevenson, the character actor who featured in movies like "Punisher: Warzone" and the Indian smash "RRR," has died, ABC News has confirmed.

A representative for the actor said he died on Sunday, four days before his 59th birthday. No other details are being made available at this time, the rep added.

Stevenson was also known for TV roles, like HBO's "Rome" and the upcoming "Star Wars: Ahsoka," debuting in August.

He began his acting career starring in roles in several television miniseries in the '90s, including "A Woman's Guide to Adultery" in 1993 and "The Tide of Life" in 1996. He also starred in several TV movies such as "The Return of the Native" in 1994 and "The Theory of Flight."

In 2004, he landed the role of Dagonet in the film "King Arthur," starring Keira Knightley and Clive Owen.

Stevenson went on to star in several TV series and more films throughout the early 2000s including the TV series "Rome" as Titus Pullo, and the film "Punisher: War Zone" where he played the lead role of Frank Castle.

In 2014, he starred in the first "Divergent" film as Marcus. Stevenson went on to star as the character in the following films in the franchise: "The Divergent Series: Insurgent" and "Allegiant."

Following "Divergent," Stevenson appeared in "Thor: Ragnarok" as Volstagg, which also starred Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Mark Ruffalo and Idris Elba. He also voiced the character of Gar Saxon in "Star Wars: Rebels" in 2016 and "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" in 2020.

One of his most recent roles was in the Academy Award-winning film "RRR," in which he played Scott Buxton.

He is slated to to appear as Baylan Skoll in the upcoming "Star Wars" miniseries "Ahsoka" later this year.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.