Up Close: NY map redistricting threatens Republican congressional seats

By Eyewitness News
Up Close: NY redistricting threatens Republican congressional seats

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we discuss the redistricting plan devised by Democrats in New York that could help them additional seats in Congress.

The redistricting plan would see Democrats gain three congressional seats -- at the expense of Republicans, who are not too happy about this.

We talk to Michael Gianaris, the state senator who is leading the gerrymandering.

Also ahead, what drives the Nassau County executive on Long Island to be against a state mask mandate for businesses and schools? Especially when medical experts and the CDC urge people to be masked in the campaign to stop the pandemic.

Bruce Blakeman, who has been on the job for five weeks, makes his case for why he's so against mask mandates.

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
