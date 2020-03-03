Coronavirus News: Archdiocese of Newark issues guidance to priests as COVID-19 spreads

NEWARK (WABC) -- The Archdiocese of Newark has issued guidance to priests and parishioners as the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the globe.As more positive COVID-19 cases are discovered in the tri-state area, the General Instruction of the Roman Missal states that the Diocesan Bishop "must promote, regulate, and be vigilant over the liturgical life of his diocese."In light of the coronavirus and the uncertainty of how widespread it is or could be, Cardinal Tobin issued the following direction:-Priests, deacons, and extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion are urged to practice good hygiene, washing their hands before Mass begins and/or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer solution before and after distributing Holy Communion-as is practiced in so many of our parishes and institutions already.-The Archdiocese has always advised the faithful that sickness is a valid reason not to attend Mass or other Church gatherings. As such, any individual who is sick or has flu-like symptoms is urged to stay home. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is broadcast on several television channels and the sick can make a "spiritual communion" until they return to good health.-The sign of peace should be exchanged without physical contact.-Distribution of the Precious Blood of Christ from the chalice to parishioners is to be suspended. Furthermore, no member of the faithful is obliged to receive the Body of Christ on the tongue.In February, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops; Catholic Relief Services, and the Catholic Health Association of the United States issued a joint statement in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus: