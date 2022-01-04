coronavirus connecticut

Connecticut COVID omicron update: Governor Lamont wants to keep kids in classrooms safely

Connecticut coronavirus update
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Governor Lamont vows to keep kids in schools safely as COVID cases rise

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- As students in Connecticut return to school, Governor Ned Lamont said Tuesday he wants to keep them there and avoid remote learning.

"I'm going to do everything I can to keep kids in the classroom safely," Lamont said. "There's nothing that compares to a great teacher in a classroom."

The plan for Connecticut schools is similar to what New York City Public Schools are doing; Vaccinated students who have an exposure and are asymptomatic can stay in school but need to test. Those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and are asymptomatic must quarantine at home for five days and test after five days.

"With these simple principles of following the guidance of symptoms, we believe we can keep as many kids in school as possible while still maintaining a safe environment for schools to stay open," said Manisha Juthani, Public Health Commissioner.

The new policies allow for vaccinated students to remain in school if there's an exposure, and that could encourage more parents to get their kids vaccinated.

As for tests, rapid at-home kits are being distributed throughout the state's school districts.



"We've got over half-million additional at-home tests that have been distributed over the weekend to our municipalities and are getting out to people's hands. We've got another 620,000 at-home tests that have gone out today directly to schools and school districts for students and school staff," said Josh Geballe, Chief Operating Officer, State of Connecticut.

However, some districts are facing a shortage of bus drivers, and that's being addressed in some cases with delayed start times or in some cases a delay in returning to school.

The governor announced the state's positivity on Monday was a staggering 21.5%.

Meantime, many colleges and universities in Connecticut, including Yale and UConn, have announced they will start their spring semesters online.

UConn and other schools, including Connecticut College, have also told students they will be required to have booster shots once they are eligible for them.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationconnecticutreopen connecticutcoronavirus connecticutmedicalned lamontcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicpublic schoolcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CONNECTICUT
COVID Updates: Pediatric cases rise, scientists study French variant
Connecticut's COVID positivity rate soars to 21.5%
COVID Updates: Push for 1st coronavirus treatment pills to go to NY
COVID Update: Experts concerned about post-New Year's surge
TOP STORIES
'We have to open up,' Adams says of COVID closures in NYC
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
220 passengers stuck on Amtrak train heading to NYC due to bad weather
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
COVID Updates: Pediatric cases rise, scientists study French variant
COVID surge: NYC school attendance lags, NY studying hospitalizations
AccuWeather: Sun and clouds
Show More
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
17 reputed gang members charged in series of NYC shootings
Burger King worker attacked for not preparing food fast enough
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Fire tears through strip mall in Parsippany, 1 firefighter hurt
More TOP STORIES News