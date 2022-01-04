Connecticut COVID omicron update: Governor Lamont wants to keep kids in classrooms safely

"I'm going to do everything I can to keep kids in the classroom safely," Lamont said. "There's nothing that compares to a great teacher in a classroom."
The plan for Connecticut schools is similar to what New York City Public Schools are doing; Vaccinated students who have an exposure and are asymptomatic can stay in school but need to test. Those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and are asymptomatic must quarantine at home for five days and test after five days.
"With these simple principles of following the guidance of symptoms, we believe we can keep as many kids in school as possible while still maintaining a safe environment for schools to stay open," said Manisha Juthani, Public Health Commissioner.
The new policies allow for vaccinated students to remain in school if there's an exposure, and that could encourage more parents to get their kids vaccinated.
As for tests, rapid at-home kits are being distributed throughout the state's school districts.
"We've got over half-million additional at-home tests that have been distributed over the weekend to our municipalities and are getting out to people's hands. We've got another 620,000 at-home tests that have gone out today directly to schools and school districts for students and school staff," said Josh Geballe, Chief Operating Officer, State of Connecticut.
However, some districts are facing a shortage of bus drivers, and that's being addressed in some cases with delayed start times or in some cases a delay in returning to school.
The governor announced the state's positivity on Monday was a staggering 21.5%.
Meantime, many colleges and universities in Connecticut, including Yale and UConn, have announced they will start their spring semesters online.
UConn and other schools, including Connecticut College, have also told students they will be required to have booster shots once they are eligible for them.
