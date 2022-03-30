NYC Mayor Adams to sign rent stabilization bill

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11688254" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A group of tenants in the Bronx called 7 On Your Side Investigates after a homeless man started living in the stairwell of their apartment building. Dan Krauth has more on this development.

NEW YORK CITY -- Mayor Eric Adams is set to sign a law Wednesday impacting rent-stabilized apartments in New York City.The new law allows rent stabilization to continue.According to state law in order to keep it in effect, the vacancy rate of apartments has to be less than 5% in the city.There are more than one million rent-stabilized apartments in the city.New York City's most recent Housing and Vacancy Survey data from 2017 indicated a 3.63% vacancy rate and resulted in a 2018 determination of an ongoing housing emergency.The next survey, scheduled for 2020, was postponed to 2021 due to the Census, extending the housing shortage determination period until April 1, 2022.The COVID-19 pandemic created additional delays for the survey, leading Governor Kathy Hochul to amend the Local Emergency Housing Rent Control Act and authorize another extension of three months to determine whether the housing emergency is ongoing.This bill would amend the expiration date of the New York City Rent Stabilization Law to bring it into accordance with the State amendment and reflect the extension from April 1, 2022 to July 1, 2022-a vital protection for New York tenants."The pandemic is still impacting New York City on multiple fronts, including exacerbating the housing affordability crisis that pre-dated the arrival of COVID," said New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. "Extending the period of determination for our City's housing emergency will allow tenants to remain protected under rent stabilization laws for additional time. I thank Council Member Sanchez for her leadership on this important legislation.""Today I am proud and excited to sponsor my very first bill in the City Council: Intro. 70. This bill, which passed in the Housing and Buildings Committee and is slated to be voted on at today's Stated Meeting, is critical to ensuring rent stabilization can continue in New York City, upon proper finding in the City's Housing Vacancy Survey," said Council Member Pierina Ana Sanchez----------