82-year-old woman critical after being hit by Revel scooter in New York City

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An 82-year-old woman was seriously injured after being struck by a Revel scooter in Columbus Circle Tuesday morning.Police say the victim was in the crosswalk at West 60th Street and Broadway when she was hit around 7:30 a.m.She sustained serious head trauma and is in critical condition at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital.The 23-year-old driver remained at the scene and is being questioned, and charges are expected.The crash also created traffic backups in the area.----------