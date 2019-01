The search continues Friday morning for the prisoner who escaped police custody in Brooklyn.The suspect, 36-year-old Isiah McGill, was being questioned at about 4 p.m. Thursday at the 60th Precinct in Coney Island in regard to a robbery.During the course of the investigation, police say he escaped out a second-story window. He was last seen running northbound on West 12 Street.Police say he may have entered the Luna Houses which is across the street, but there was no sign of him.A search by NYPD helicopters also turned up empty.Police describe him as a black male, 6'1", 160 pounds and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red pants and a red sweatshirt with "GOAT" and "23" on the back.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.----------