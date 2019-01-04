Search for robbery suspect who escaped police precinct out window in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal reports on the escape from Coney Island.

Eyewitness News
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The search continues Friday morning for the prisoner who escaped police custody in Brooklyn.

The suspect, 36-year-old Isiah McGill, was being questioned at about 4 p.m. Thursday at the 60th Precinct in Coney Island in regard to a robbery.

During the course of the investigation, police say he escaped out a second-story window. He was last seen running northbound on West 12 Street.

Police say he may have entered the Luna Houses which is across the street, but there was no sign of him.

A search by NYPD helicopters also turned up empty.

Police describe him as a black male, 6'1", 160 pounds and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red pants and a red sweatshirt with "GOAT" and "23" on the back.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
escaped prisonernypdprisonConey IslandBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Parents speak out after boy dies from smell of cooking fish
Cuomo: Planned L train shutdown will not happen
Boy, 5, walks out of NYC school, ends up on subway platform
LI mom accused of trying to kill husband with antifreeze
Suspect arrested in NYC caught-on-camera bagel rampage
7 dead after fiery crash, fuel spill on Florida highway
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
Decomposed human body found in Bronx park
Show More
Chase suspect runs over person during hourslong pursuit
Cashier donates kidney to regular customer's wife
Man killed in police-involved shooting after standoff on LI
Burglar wanted for stealing $75K in products from Apple Store
Teen returns from cruise with mystery illness
More News