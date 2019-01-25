Roger Stone, Trump associate, indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller

Political consultant Roger Stone attends a screening of "Get Me Roger Stone" at the SVA Theatre during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival on Sunday, April 23, 2017 in New York. (Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WABC) --
Roger Stone, a veteran political operative and longtime associate of President Trump, has been indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller and arrested in Florida.

The indictment, which was unsealed upon arrest, contains seven counts: one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering.

Stone will make an initial appearance later today at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

Stone has been under scrutiny for months but has maintained his innocence.

The youngest person to testify in the Senate Watergate hearings at the age of 20, Stone- who is known for - among other things - a tattoo of Nixon's face on his back- was profiled in a 2016 Netflix documentary, "Get Me Roger Stone," which focused on his eccentric political career and painted him as the original architect of Trump's political career.

The special counsel's indictment comes amid scrutiny about the self-described "dirty trickster" and his alleged contact with WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange in the summer of 2016. Stone has told ABC News multiple times that he had never met or spoken with Assange and had no intermediary providing a back channel to communicate with the controversial Wikileaks founder.

In October, ABC News reported that special counsel prosecutors had been asking Manafort - their newest cooperating witness - about Stone, who was Manafort's friend and had also been his partner at the lobbying firm Black, Manafort, Stone and Kelly in the 1980s, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Stone told ABC News in November, "There's no circumstance under which I bear false witness against President Trump."

