Watch the trailer for 'Ron's Gone Wrong,' animated adventure comedy about human-robot friendship

Zach Galifianakis and Jack Dylan Grazer star in the animated comedy coming to theaters October 22.
Watch the trailer for animated adventure 'Ron's Gone Wrong'

Get ready to meet your new best friend with the trailer for the animated adventure comedy "Ron's Gone Wrong," featuring the voices of Zach Galifianakis and Jack Dylan Grazer.

The movie from 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation is a heartwarming story of friendship, set in the digital age where everyone's best friend is a walking, talking, digitally connected device. The film follows socially awkward middle-schooler Barney (Grazer), who gets his very own "Best Friend out of the Box" in the form of a defective robot, Ron (Galifianakis). Ron's malfunctions set the stage for a hilarious and action-packed journey, that expresses the "wonderful messiness of true friendship," according to the studio.

"Ron's Gone Wrong" also features the voices of Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner and Thomas Barbusca.

Liam Payne's new single, "Sunshine," is featured in the trailer, which you can watch in the media player above.

"Ron's Gone Wrong" will be released in theaters Friday, October 22.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and this station.
