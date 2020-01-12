LONDON -- The United Kingdom's royal family will gather Monday to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan's role in the monarchy after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they are "stepping back" from royal duties, a palace source told ABC News.
Queen Elizabeth II along with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry will meet in their country house in Sandringham to go over next steps.
RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will 'step back' from royal duties. What now?
U.K. media reported Saturday that the queen wants a solution found before Harry's next scheduled public appearance, a rugby event at Buckingham Palace next Thursday.
Meghan, meanwhile, has flown to Canada, where the couple and their 8-month-old son, Archie, spent a six-week Christmas break. They announced this week they plan to "balance" their time between the U.K. and North America, with Canada their likely base. Meghan is American but lived in Toronto for several years while filming the TV show "Suits."
The prince and the former actress married in 2018, and broadcasts of their Windsor Castle wedding were watched around the world. Harry, 35, is sixth in line to the British throne, a former British army officer and one of the royal family's most popular members.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Royal family: Queen Elizabeth, Harry, William to meet Monday after 'Megxit' decision
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News