Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in New York

A committee with The Supreme Court of the State of New York, Appellate Division, First Judicial Department said that Giuliani "communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020."
The document went on to say, "These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent's narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client. We conclude that the respondent's conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee (sometimes AGC or Committee).
The Court then laid out what Giuliani is no longer permitted to do in the state of New York. "It is further Ordered that respondent is commanded to desist and refrain from the practice of law in any form, either as principal or agent, clerk or employee of another; that respondent is forbidden to appear as an attorney or counselor-at-law before any court, judge, justice, board or commission or other public authority; that respondent is forbidden to give another an opinion as to the law or its application or advice in relation thereto, all effective the date hereof, until such time as disciplinary matters pending before the Committee have been concluded and until further order of this Court."
The suspension is temporary and pending the outcome of a formal disciplinary hearing.
Giuliani's lawyers, retired Judges John Leventhal and Barry Kamins of Aidala Bertuna and Kamins, released a statement saying:
"We are disappointed with the Appellate Division, First Department's decision suspending Mayor Giuliani prior to being afforded a hearing on the issues that are alleged. This is unprecedented as we believe that our client does not pose a present danger to the public interest. We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years."
Giulini has a court hearing Thursday afternoon in Washington, DC on a defamation lawsuit brought by vote management company Dominion Voting Systems, which is suing him and others for statements they made alleging election fraud.
It's not yet known if he may appear, or his lawyers will appear for him.
Separately his son Andrew Giuliani, who is running for governor, is "infuriated."
He posted a statement on Twitter.
Earlier this hour, 5 Leftist judges decided to suspend my father @rudygiuliani’s law license. Here is my statement: pic.twitter.com/A3O0buL6LG— Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) June 24, 2021
