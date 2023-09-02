Rutgers University looking into 2 burglaries reported on New Brunswick campus

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey -- Rutgers University is investigating a pair of burglaries that occurred on its New Brunswick campus.
According to the Rutgers University Police Department, the incidents took place between the hours of 6 p.m. on August 30 and 8 a.m. on August 31 inside the College Hall and Biological Science Buildings.
The unidentified perpetrators are said to have gained access to the buildings through unsecured areas and removed items of value.
Both buildings were unoccupied during the incidents.
