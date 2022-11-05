Salt-N-Pepa, iconic hip-hop group from Queens, given Hollywood Walk of Fame star

The iconic hip-hop group from Queens, Salt-N-Pepa, are the latest to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The group was honored during a ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday. They were joined by fellow rappers M-C Lyte and Roxanne Shante.

Salt-N-Pepa are best known for their 19-87 hit "Push It", among many others.

"Hip-hop has lasted for the women. We got to keep empowering each other like we do, lifting each other up. Pass the torch. And I'm telling you -- this is our time as well. And this goes to show you that Salt-N-Pepa got a stamp in the Earth," Sandra Denton, better known as 'Pepa', said.

The group still holds the record for the best selling album of all time by any female rap artist.

"I want to thank me for believing in me. I want to thank me for my hard work and late nights. I just want to thank me," 'Salt', Cheryl Renee James, said.

