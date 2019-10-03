Samurai sword-wielding man killed by liquor store clerk on Long Island: Police

PORT JEFFERSON, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man with a samurai sword was shot and killed in a liquor store on Long Island.The incident was reported at Port Jeff Liquors in the 150 block of East Main Street just after 2 p.m.Officials say an employee called 911 to report a man entered the store and was swinging the sword when an employee shot the man.The man with the sword was pronounced dead at the scene.The incident is under investigation.----------