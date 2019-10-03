Samurai sword-wielding man killed by liquor store clerk on Long Island: Police

PORT JEFFERSON, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man with a samurai sword was shot and killed in a liquor store on Long Island.

The incident was reported at Port Jeff Liquors in the 150 block of East Main Street just after 2 p.m.

Officials say an employee called 911 to report a man entered the store and was swinging the sword when an employee shot the man.

The man with the sword was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

