Samurai sword-wielding man killed by liquor store owner on Long Island: Police

PORT JEFFERSON, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man with a samurai sword was shot and killed in a liquor store on Long Island.The incident was reported at Port Jeff Liquors in the 150 block of East Main Street just after 2 p.m.Officials say an employee called 911 to report a man entered the store and was swinging the sword when the store owner shot the man.The man with the sword was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say surveillance video matches what the store owner told them."He had a sword beneath a poncho, it seems to be without saying a word, he pulled the sword out, swung it three times -- at least three times -- at a very close distance to the person behind the counter," said Kevin Beyrer with the Suffolk County police.Officials said the incident does not appear to be a robbery attempt and the store owner's gun was legal.The incident is under investigation.----------