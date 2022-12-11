Hoboken SantaCon to return next Saturday

HOBOKEN, New Jersey -- The SantaCon bar crawl travels to Hoboken, New Jersey next Saturday, where it hasn't exactly been welcome.

In the past, thousands of people have descended upon the city's bars - with, at times, the crowds getting rowdy.

Fights leading to arrests and the cost of police overtime and cleanup have led to elected officials saying they would prefer SantaCon to end. However, it will continue this year - with the drinking scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Hoboken's SantaCon was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but returned in 2021 with a full vaccination requirement for indoor bars.

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side's Holiday Shopping Guide

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.