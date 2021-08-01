Up Close: Feinberg steps down, CDC mask guidance, Jan. 6 investigation

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, Bill Ritter talks to Sarah Feinberg, former Interim President of the New York City Transit Authority.Feinberg was doing such a good job running the city's transit system during the pandemic that most wanted her to become chair of the MTA. But last week she stepped down.Did politics and an anti-Cuomo mood in Albany prove to be a roadblock for Feinberg? We ask her.Also ahead, we talk to ABC's Dr. Jen Ashton who discusses the CDC's new mask guidelines and the new COVID surge fueled by the more contagious delta variant.Political guests also join Bill to discuss the House investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.