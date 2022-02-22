localish

Petaluma's Sax's Joint serves biggest pancake in Bay Area

By Chris Bollini
EMBED <>More Videos

This diner serves up the biggest pancake you've ever seen

PETALUMA, Calif. -- If you have ever wanted to take a trip back in time and enjoy a meal made from scratch, Saxs Joint in Petaluma is the perfect destination.

"It's like a 50s diner. They got the music. They got the decor," longtime customer Rick Roumas shares.

"Good home-cooked food, friendly service, and a smile," co-owner Kimberly Saxelby adds.

Saxs offers plenty of signature dishes like TTs French toast, cinnamon and sugar-dusted sourdough bread served with marionberry cream cheese, but it's the size of these dishes that are a signature of its own.

"Our portions are huge, fall off the side of the plate big," Kimberly Saxelby reveals with a smile.

A great example is their pancake called, "The Joint."

"It's the biggest pancake you've ever seen," Saxelby declares.

Approximately the size of an extra-large pizza, this fluffy pancake definitely makes an impression.

"It's ginormous," Roumas announces.

"It doesn't even fit on the table," Saxs regular Sandra Chisham says, "It's so big."

Saxelby owns and operates the restaurant with her sister, Tiffany, and her mother, Julie. The family strives to create not only great food but also an inviting location for the community to connect.

"Every time you come here, you always know somebody. They treat you like family," customer Amanda Riley comments.

"It's busy all day long, but get here and try it out. It's worth it," family member Nick Kanihan says.

"People are always right here to say, 'Oh, I love that place, you know, so it makes you feel real proud,'" co-owner Julie Saxelby adds.

For more information, visit here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
petalumakgofoodiefoodbreakfastlocalish
LOCALISH
These libraries empower youth to rise up against racism
It's mannequin madness at this DIY art class
This diner serves up the biggest pancake you've ever seen
Visit 'The Proud Family' pop-up
TOP STORIES
Biden announces new sanctions on Russia as Ukraine tensions escalate
Woman dead, driver in custody after car slams into tractor trailer
12-year-old girl shot by pellet gun from passing car on Long Island
22 couples mark 'Twosday' by saying 'I do' on Long Island
New Jersey to notify 186K properties to replace lead water pipes
Man steals car with 11-year-old inside from NYC supermarket lot
Racist graffiti discovered in Bronx park 2 weeks in a row
Show More
AccuWeather: Mild moment before temperatures drop
Enforcement of NYC subway safety plan underway
AT&T shutting down 3G; here's how it can impact you
'Arthur' comes to an end after 25 seasons
Man spotted stealing Pride flags from 2 homes in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News