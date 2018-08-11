School bus with children on board overturns on NJ Turnpike

Sandra Bookman has the latest developments on the crash in East Brusnwick. (@solopolo808)

Eyewitness News
EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Passengers were sent to the hospital after a school bus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike, officials say.

The accident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday in East Brunswick.

The injured, including seventeen children, were rushed to three area hospitals, arriving on stretchers outside the emergency room. All are said to be in stable condition.


The children and their adult chaperones were returning from a picnic in Millstone, sponsored by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka who was not on board.

The bus has been righted.



Troopers and crews are working to re-open lanes. Traffic is still backed up in northbound lanes for several miles.

