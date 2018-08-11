School bus with children on board overturns on NJ Turnpike

Bus crash NB on the @NJTurnpike at milepost 79.9. Lanes closures in both the local and express lanes. Tprs. on scene investigating. Still determining injuries to occupants of bus. No additional information available at this time. Will provide updates when available. #alert — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) August 11, 2018

Passengers were sent to the hospital after a school bus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike, officials say.The accident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday in East Brunswick.The injured, including seventeen children, were rushed to three area hospitals, arriving on stretchers outside the emergency room. All are said to be in stable condition.The children and their adult chaperones were returning from a picnic in Millstone, sponsored by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka who was not on board.The bus has been righted.Troopers and crews are working to re-open lanes. Traffic is still backed up in northbound lanes for several miles.----------