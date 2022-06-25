localish

Montessori Academy founder ceebrated after 56 years on the job

By Matteo Iadonisi
EMBED <>More Videos

Montessori Academy recognizes founder Mrs. Ellen Fox, who retires after 56 years

DELRAN, New Jersey -- "I must admit, I've always been very high energy. And if there's something that I believe in, I'm driven," said Ellen Fox. "But I didn't set out necessarily to start a school."

Fox, the founder and Head of School Emeritus at Montessori Academy of New Jersey in Delran, started a study group in the early 1960s. She and other women in the neighborhood would brainstorm methods of education. One neighbor introduced her to the Montessori method.

"It's a very different approach," she said. "We provide the stimulus, we provide the guidance, but children, in the long run, educate themselves."

Fox recalls parents around the country starting their own Montessori schools at the time. She decided to jump on board and has never looked back.

"My own children attended. My grandchildren attended. I now have great grandchildren in the school," she said.

Over the years, Fox has seen children go onto successful careers. But one of the most pivotal transformations was that of her youngest child, Jennie Keith, into the new Head of School.

"She opened the school 10 days before I was born, and I'm the youngest of seven," said Keith.

Keith arranged a special night of celebration for her mother, featuring singing students, close-knit alumni, and a video detailing Fox's 56-year journey. Additionally, they dedicated the building in her honor.

"And I've always joked with her that we were going to have to carry her out of her office, that she wasn't just going to get up and leave willingly at retirement," said Keith. "But I see us just staying and growing, continuing on with what she sees happening here, which is just another 56 years."

And Fox has all the confidence in the world for her daughter's success.

"She'll be continuing with the same love for children and for Montessori as I experienced," she said. "And it shows."

To learn more about the Montessori Academy of New Jersey in Delran, visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
AIDS Memorial Quilt: 35 years of love, activism and legacy.
Renovations are announced for this 100-year-old LGBTQ+ landmark
Inside Herr's contest to pick Philadelphia's new potato chip flavor
Montessori Academy recognizes founder Mrs. Ellen Fox, who retires after 56 years
TOP STORIES
Rallies held in NYC after Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade
Deadly mass shooting outside Norway gay bar investigated as terrorism
Supreme Court overturns Roe in landmark case on abortion rights
Brian Laundrie's notebook revealed: 'I ended her life'
3 people found dead inside Queens home
Companies willing to cover travel costs for those getting an abortion
NYC Pride weekend celebration turns into rally cry
Show More
Tri-State reacts to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
What does Supreme Court abortion ruling mean for NY, NJ, and CT
Police find suspicious device with chemicals, BB pellets at LI school
Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden
Biden vows to 'do all in my power' to protect abortion access
More TOP STORIES News