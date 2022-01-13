coronavirus new york city

Mayor open to changing consent process for NYC in-school COVID testing

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is open to changing the process by which parents give consent for in-school coronavirus testing.

Currently, parents must give permission for their children to be tested for COVID-19. The proposed change would instead require them to opt out, possibly significantly increasing the testing pool.

Comptroller Brad Lander said there was a positive response to the idea on a call with the mayor and other city officials Wednesday.

A spokesperson from the mayor's office said they are looking into the proposal.

"The mayor's office is thoroughly reviewing this proposal for any relevant issues - legal and otherwise - and their potential impact on our students and families," a statement read.

School officials say only roughly a third of students have submitted consent forms, which they call a hinderance to widespread testing.

United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew held a town hall Wednesday evening with roughly 15,000 union members and spoke about the need for a remote option with tens of thousands of students out of the classroom due to positive COVID tests.

