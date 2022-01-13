Mayor open to changing consent process for NYC in-school COVID testing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11458010" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More than 1.4 million new COVID cases were reported in the U.S. in 24 hours as COVID-19 numbers are starting to plateau for the first time in weeks.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11460468" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A week after an Uber driver was violently robbed and knocked unconscious near an ATM, he and his wife received some great news from a generous viewer. Stacey Sager has the story.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is open to changing the process by which parents give consent for in-school coronavirus testing.Currently, parents must give permission for their children to be tested for COVID-19. The proposed change would instead require them to opt out, possibly significantly increasing the testing pool.Comptroller Brad Lander said there was a positive response to the idea on a call with the mayor and other city officials Wednesday.A spokesperson from the mayor's office said they are looking into the proposal."The mayor's office is thoroughly reviewing this proposal for any relevant issues - legal and otherwise - and their potential impact on our students and families," a statement read.School officials say only roughly a third of students have submitted consent forms, which they call a hinderance to widespread testing.United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew held a town hall Wednesday evening with roughly 15,000 union members and spoke about the need for a remote option with tens of thousands of students out of the classroom due to positive COVID tests.