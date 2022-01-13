Mayor open to changing consent process for NYC in-school COVID testing

Currently, parents must give permission for their children to be tested for COVID-19. The proposed change would instead require them to opt out, possibly significantly increasing the testing pool.
Comptroller Brad Lander said there was a positive response to the idea on a call with the mayor and other city officials Wednesday.
ALSO READ | CDC says it will update mask 'information' amid COVID surge
A spokesperson from the mayor's office said they are looking into the proposal.
"The mayor's office is thoroughly reviewing this proposal for any relevant issues - legal and otherwise - and their potential impact on our students and families," a statement read.
School officials say only roughly a third of students have submitted consent forms, which they call a hinderance to widespread testing.
United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew held a town hall Wednesday evening with roughly 15,000 union members and spoke about the need for a remote option with tens of thousands of students out of the classroom due to positive COVID tests.
ALSO READ | Eyewitness News viewers donate money to Uber driver robbed, beaten after seeing his story
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question