Eyewitness News viewers donate money to Uber driver robbed, beaten after seeing his story

Salal Roy suffered a head injury and needed surgery and four metal screws in his broken jaw after the attack on Hillside Avenue.
The suspects got away with $2,800 in cash that he had just withdrawn - money for rent - and he hasn't been able to work since.
But Eyewitness News viewer Paul Spivack and his wife Kathie couldn't ignore his suffering.
Spivack wrote Roy a check for $5,000 this week.
Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager was there to help present the check to Roy and his family.
"It's helpful for me and my family, I'm so thankful and God bless the guy and God bless both of them," Roy said.
The worst part about what happened to Roy was that no one on the street assisted him after he fell down onto the pavement, leaving his wife to really question her own faith in other people.
"He fell down, he's bleeding, but nobody came and nobody called the police," Shantana Biswas said.
And police say Roy's case was one of at least eight ATM robberies in that area.
Even though investigators still can't find the suspects, the family has found something better thanks to the kindness of others.
