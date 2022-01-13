be kind

Eyewitness News viewers donate money to Uber driver robbed, beaten after seeing his story

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Viewers donate money to robbery victim after seeing his story

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A week after an Uber driver was violently robbed and knocked unconscious near an ATM, he and his wife received some great news.

Salal Roy suffered a head injury and needed surgery and four metal screws in his broken jaw after the attack on Hillside Avenue.

The suspects got away with $2,800 in cash that he had just withdrawn - money for rent - and he hasn't been able to work since.

But Eyewitness News viewer Paul Spivack and his wife Kathie couldn't ignore his suffering.

Spivack wrote Roy a check for $5,000 this week.

Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager was there to help present the check to Roy and his family.


"It's helpful for me and my family, I'm so thankful and God bless the guy and God bless both of them," Roy said.

The worst part about what happened to Roy was that no one on the street assisted him after he fell down onto the pavement, leaving his wife to really question her own faith in other people.


"He fell down, he's bleeding, but nobody came and nobody called the police," Shantana Biswas said.

And police say Roy's case was one of at least eight ATM robberies in that area.
Even though investigators still can't find the suspects, the family has found something better thanks to the kindness of others.

ALSO READ | Reward in killing of Burger King employee during robbery grows to $20,000
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD posted $10,000 and billionaire mogul John Catsimatidis has added another $10,000.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjamaicaqueensnew york cityrobberyubergood newsatmbe kind
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
Long Island teen helps other students with tutoring website
NYPD cops meet for 1st time after life-saving kidney donation
NJ officials thank frontline workers by gifting them Christmas trees
NJ fire departments give holiday parade spectators chance to 'Be Kind'
TOP STORIES
Remaining victims of deadly Bronx apartment fire identified
Bronx fire survivors file 1st lawsuit, seek $1B in damages
How you can help families affected by Bronx fire
Fake at home COVID tests are out there - how to spot them
'60s icon Ronnie Spector, who sang 'Be My Baby,' dies at 78
AccuWeather: Milder with clouds
Car flies off roadway, through fence, into home in Clifton
Show More
No change to schools' mask mandate after Nassau executive order
Community comes together to support card shop destroyed in fire
CDC says it will update mask 'information'
N.J. city steps up building inspections following Bronx fire
New video shows moment of helicopter crash outside Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News