Be Kind: NYC teen spends 16th birthday giving food, care packages to those in need

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A teenager spent his birthday on Sunday in Manhattan not just celebrating himself - but helping others.

Nick Kelly turned 16 and he raised money in order to buy food and help make care packages for people in need.

Kelly says his mission is to make sure other people aren't forgotten when they need help.

"Basically what I wanted to do is, instead of celebrating myself, I just had this idea...I was with my friend chilling at a fast food restaurant eating, and we realized the portion of food that they gave us, and we just realized how many people actually want that for free," Kelly said, "so for my birthday, instead of celebrating, I decided to feed the homeless and give out care packages and stuff like that."

He had set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for everything he gave away. He wanted to get his message out in order to try and encourage other teenagers to step up and help those in need.

