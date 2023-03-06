Rutherford community helps teen girls get prom dresses, shoes, jewelry for free

The Rutherford community came together and donated close to 2,000 prom dresses for teens in need.

RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- An act of kindness is making its return in New Jersey, where dresses, jewelry and formal shoes are being donated for girls to wear at prom.

The dresses are immaculate! They could have been offered to a consignment shop for the previous owners to make some money, but out of the kindness of hundreds of hearts, they are at Grace Episcopal Church, ready for any young lady who needs a prom or event dress, at no cost.

"Dresses are expensive, they're anywhere from $100 to up to $1,000 and kids can't afford to go to prom," Give Grace Boutique founder Susan Muller said.

"This is really what church is about," said Rev. Karen Rezach of Grace Episcopal Church. "I think it's seeing a need, finding a need and filling it and this is such a wonderful opportunity for us to help the community."

Response has been so overwhelming. The volunteers had two drop off sites this year.

BCB Bank put a donation sign up in its Park Avenue branch in Rutherford, and their customers responded big time.

Michelle Siggers of BCB Bank said they have about 100 dresses that have been dropped off so far.

It looks like Give Grace Boutique may end up with about 2,000 dresses to offer. And it's not just dresses, there's shoes, jewelry, and handbags.

"It's wonderful, it really is the generosity of people has been incredible," volunteer Donna Kacperowski said.

So, who can come for a dress this Saturday, March 11?

"Anyone that walks through the door can get a piece of jewelry, a pair of shoes, dress, a bag, a wrap," Muller said.

Grace Episcopal Church is located at 128 West Passaic Avenue in Rutherford.

They hope to empty the room by prom time with gorgeousness gracing venues everywhere this season.

