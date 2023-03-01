Karen King, Alleva Dairy's current owner, announced the establishment will close its doors in March after a long battle with the landlord. Lauren Glassberg has the story.

Little Italy cheese shop Alleva Dairy closes its doors after 130 years; announces New Jersey store

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Another iconic New York City business is shuttering following financial woes but has announced plans for a new location.

Alleva Dairy in Little Italy is closing after 130 years of business at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The little cheese shop with its iconic red, white, and green sign sat in the heart of Little Italy on the corner of Grand and Mulberry streets.

Karen King, the shop's owner, announced the establishment will close its doors after a long battle with the landlord. However, she says there is hope for a bright future for the business.

"After serious consideration, Alleva Dairy at 188 Grand Street will close on Wednesday, March 1 at 6 p.m.

I am so thankful for the support I have received from my devoted customers, neighbors, the news media and strangers from across the country.

Today marks a new chapter in the history of my beloved cheese store. Thanks to the vision, generosity and commitment of businessman and developer, Jack Morris, President and CEO, of Edgewood Properties, Alleva Dairy will be opening a 3700-square-foot store at 9 Polito Avenue in Lyndhurst, N.J.

There are not enough words to express my gratitude to Mr. Morris and his organization.

One thing is certain, Alleva Dairy will continue and will be bigger and better than before."

King fell behind on rent during the pandemic and set up a GoFundMe to pay some of it back, but the fundraiser never reached its goal of $35,000.

There is no word yet on when the new cheese shop will open in New Jersey.

