Beloved Little Italy cheese shop Alleva Dairy closing its doors after 130 years

LITTLE ITALY, The Bronx (WABC) -- Another iconic New York City business is shuttering after a long battle with its landlord following financial woes after the pandemic.

Alleva Dairy in Little Italy is closing after 130 years of business.

The little cheese shop with its iconic red, white, and green sign sits in the heart of Little Italy on the corner of Grand and Mulberry streets.

Karen King, the shop's current owner, announced the establishment will close its doors after a long battle with the landlord.

"My landlord and I have reached an agreement releasing me from all financial obligations," King said in a statement. "I was really hoping that this day would never come and it's a sad one."

King fell behind on rent during the pandemic and set up a GoFundMe to pay some of it back, but the fundraiser never reached its goal of $35,000.

King says she has plans to reopen the shop at a different location.

Alleva Dairy's last day open will be March 5.

