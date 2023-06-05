NYC teen holds fishing event for special needs children in Central Park over the weekend.

Be Kind: Teen organizes day of fishing for special needs kids in Central Park

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Eyewitness News wanted to point out an event run by a teenager as part of our Be Kind coverage.

Kids are getting a chance to come together and have some fun in Central Park.

Children with special needs between the ages of 6 and 18 were treated to a day of fishing.

It took place in one of the few parts of Central Park where people are permitted to catch and release fish.

The event was organized by 17-year-old Henry Cruise as part of the C.A.S.T. for Kids program.

"At the end of the day, they get to keep the rods, the reels, everything, and take that home," Henry said. "What we're hoping is this will allow them to go fishing again."

More than 300 kids signed up for the event. Many of them attended with caregivers.

