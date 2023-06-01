Billy Joel to end record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a historic run at Madison Square Garden, it was announced Thursday that Billy Joel will end his record-breaking residency after 150 shows.

The Piano Man has played a show at the Garden every month since 2014 and performed 90 consecutive times.

His residency began almost a decade ago with a promise that it would last "as long as the demand continues."

He has performed 136 times, setting records for the most lifetime performances by an artist at the Garden and the most consecutive performances.

Each performance is different -- Joel plays the hits but also dips into his vast catalog of original tunes to remind his fans of songs they might have forgotten.

Almost half a century has passed since his first performance at MSG.

For the star who first came to the Garden as a child from Hicksville, it is the mythical status of the arena and the more than 2.5 million fans who have seen him and keep coming back

