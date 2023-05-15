Billy Joel is "Movin' Out"! You could be movin' in if you want to pay $49 million.

Music legend Billy Joel puts Centre Island estate up for sale at $49M

CENTRE ISLAND, Oyster Bay (WABC) -- Billy Joel is "Movin' Out"!

Sources say Joel has listed his Nassau County estate for $49 million.

He purchased the estate in Centre Island for $22.5 million back in 2002.

The estate looks over Oyster Bay Harbor and includes a 20,000-square-foot home.

The home has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, as well as a beach house, helicopter pad, and floating dock.

