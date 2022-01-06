3 men wanted in string of violent ATM robberies in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11428330" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This would make a great episode of "Lassie"!

QUEENS -- Police in Queens are warning of robbers that are targeting people using ATMs.The suspects have been linked to eight incidents, some of them violent.At times they have punched their victims or displayed knives and guns.Each of the victims was either using an ATM or had just withdrawn cash when they were targeted.Police say there are at least three suspects involved and they've gotten away with more than $7,300.The string of robberies started back on November 14 and the most recent happened on Wednesday, December 22.Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------