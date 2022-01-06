3 men wanted in string of violent ATM robberies in Queens

EMBED <>More Videos

Search for 3 suspects in string of Queens ATM robberies

QUEENS -- Police in Queens are warning of robbers that are targeting people using ATMs.

The suspects have been linked to eight incidents, some of them violent.

At times they have punched their victims or displayed knives and guns.

Each of the victims was either using an ATM or had just withdrawn cash when they were targeted.

Police say there are at least three suspects involved and they've gotten away with more than $7,300.



The string of robberies started back on November 14 and the most recent happened on Wednesday, December 22.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Dog leads police officers to owners injured in crash
EMBED More News Videos

This would make a great episode of "Lassie"!



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
TOP STORIES
2 winners in $632 Powerball drawing; $1M tickets sold in NYC and NJ
AccuWeather Alert: Tracking snow
Biden and Congress mark a year since violent Jan. 6 insurrection
Local rallies mark 1 year since Capitol siege
Hospitalizations top 10,000 in NY as Adams promises hospitals funding
Beloved Brooklyn restaurant latest casualty of COVID pandemic
COVID Updates: AMA disagrees with CDC quarantine guidance
Show More
Plastic surgeon offers painter life-changing surgery on nose deformity
Overrun animal shelter in NYC desperately seeking homes for pets
Icy roads lead to hundreds of crashes, 2 dead after exiting vehicles
CDC greenlights Pfizer COVID boosters for younger teens
Hochul announces return of alcohol to go for bars, restaurants
More TOP STORIES News