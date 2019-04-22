earth day

Earth Day 2021: Facts, history about first Earth Day

EMBED <>More Videos

Earth Day 2019: Facts, history about first Earth Day

Thursday marks the 41st Earth Day.

The annual event, which always falls on April 22, is the world's largest environmental movement, according to AccuWeather. It was started in 1970 after 3 million gallons of oil spilled off the coast of California the year before.

The purpose, to increase awareness of the impact humans have on the environment, resonated with people of all political and geographic backgrounds, leading to a demonstration by 20 million Americans.

By the end of 1970, the Environmental Protection Agency had been formed. Earth Day, or "International Mother Earth Day," as it's officially called by the United Nations, is today celebrated by more than 1 billion people worldwide.

EMBED More News Videos

National Geographic is kicking off Earth Day early with Nat Geo's Earth Day Eve 2021, a virtual concert celebration, at 8:30 p.m. ET on April 21. The event will be hosted by travel expert Jessica Nabongo and include an appearance by Dr. Jane Goodall.



This year, National Geographic is kicking off Earth Day early this year with Earth Day Eve 2021, a free virtual concert celebration at 8:30 p.m. ET on April 21. Click here to learn more.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic Partners and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceenvironmentearth dayaccuweatherhistoryenvironmental protection agencyu.s. & worldoil spill
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTH DAY
NatGeo kicking off Earth Day with free virtual concert event
NJ shop has everything you need for a zero-waste lifestyle
This Stunning Eco-Art Will Blow You Away
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Queens Sikh community mourns victims of FedEx mass shooting
Police searching for women who grabbed necklace off 84-year-old in Brooklyn
Alma Wahlberg, mother of Mark, Donnie Wahlberg, dies at 78
Day care center raid turns up drugs, guns cash: Police
Tesla bursts into flames after crash in Houston, killing 2
5 females accused of climbing fire escape, burglarizing NYC apartment
Man injured as firefighters battle blaze in home with heavy clutter
Show More
Why some are experiencing side effects after 2nd vaccine shot
Oldest living American Hester Ford dies at 116
Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID shot
Researchers now have an estimate for just how many T. rex once roamed Earth
Bus driver calls for help while man attacks MTA bus
More TOP STORIES News