How to see the 2020 Leonid meteor shower this week

On the night of Nov. 16-17, about 15 to 20 meteors per hour will be visible in the night sky, according to AccuWeather.
The Leonids are famous for producing meteor storms, meaning thousands of meteors streak across the sky every hour. However, storms normally occur every 33 years, and none are expected in 2020. The last storm was in 2001.
The best time to see the shower is after midnight with the constellation Leo high overhead. The meteors will appear to originate from Leo, although you don't have to look in that direction.
Find a dark area and lie back to have the entire night sky in your sight. Remember to dress warmly, too!