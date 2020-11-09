Science

Mysterious fireball seen in the night sky over New Jersey, Connecticut

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A mystery in the night sky has stargazers searching for answers.

What appeared to be a fireball was seen over the Tri-State Area Sunday night.

There are also reports of sightings throughout the East Coast and Canada.

Scientists say the fireball was seen traveling from east to west, and it ended its visible flight somewhere over Poughkeepsie.

The reports mainly came from Connecticut and New York, but there were also sightings in Maine, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, West Virginia and Quebec.

