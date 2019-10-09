Search for 2 men in string of armed robberies throughout New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police have connected the suspects in a string of armed robberies across the city to two more incidents.The NYPD released new surveillance video early Wednesday.In all, the two men are connected to eight armed robberies.The first happened on September 18th at 10:33 p.m. at the Essa Deli and Grocery Corp. on Barnes Avenue. They got away with $900.Then on September 23rd at 8:50 p.m. at the El Capitan Grocery store on Beach 72 Street. They took $600 and packs of cigarettes.The following day at 10:50 p.m., police say they struck again at the Community Deli Food Market on Carpenter Avenue.The two suspects are accused in a fourth robbery on September 28th at 11:59 p.m. at the 73 Food Market Corp. on Decatur Street.Just a few hours later, they robbed a 7-Eleven at that same location.An hour after that, they hit the Sun Gourmet Deli and Grocery store on Watson Avenue. They got away with $1,500.7-Eleven on Graham Street in Williamsburg, also on the morning of September 29th, where they stole $2,000 and cigarettes.Police say the same men robbed a Bronx dry cleaners on East Gun Hill Road around 5 a.m. the same day.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------