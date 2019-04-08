Search for arsonist who poured gasoline, lit Bronx apartment lobby on fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Derick Waller reports on the search for the arsonist from the Kingsbridge section.

By Eyewitness News
KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are looking for an apparent arsonist who they say lit a building lobby on fire in the Bronx.

Many neighbors are very concerned, and are questioning why it was their building - did this guy have a vendetta against someone?

"I saw the video 100 times, and I'm still in shock," said Liza Irizzary, a resident.

The man is seen on surveillance walking through the first set of doors of the co-op on Bailey Avenue in Kingsbridge early Sunday morning, then pouring what police say is gasoline all over the lobby. Without hesitating, the man is seen lighting it up - creating an explosion of fire.

"Everyone is petrified," says Yomara Hernandez. "Everybody wants to see the video to see if we recognize the person from the community."

The building's super, Samuel Flores was getting ready to go to bed and says he heard the fire alarms go off. He then opened his apartment door.

"I saw the smoke, I woke up my family and I said to get ready, we have a fire," Flores said.

Flores called 911, then recorded the aftermath - charred remains, soot, and the partially-melted front doormat. Behind the door, Flores says he found a canister - a large water bottle the suspect brought the gasoline in.

"I'm so happy no one let him in - what would've happened if you went in front of someone's door?" Irizarry said.

That is the question that has now shattered the sense of security for the tight-knit building community.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kingsbridgenew york citybronxbuilding firefirearsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Police: Man pours gasoline, lights Bronx building lobby on fire
TOP STORIES
Rockland officials discuss new strategies to stop measles
Police: Brazen robbers handcuff employee, rob internet cafe
AccuWeather: Showers, then a warmup
Police search for driver who hit 14-year-old girl, left scene
MTA bus slams into Queens bagel shop
Police: Tourist vanishes after going to restroom at MSG
Knicks hold 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor fallen firefighters
Show More
1 dead after skydiving mishap in New Jersey
Man shoots mother of his child in front of police department
Must-read stories from the weekend
Homicide probe after grandfather found dead of head injuries in NJ
Wrestler attacked while giving speech at WWE ceremony
More TOP STORIES News