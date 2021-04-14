Search for attacker who stabbed man in back in Bronx deli

By Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for the attacker in a stabbing caught on camera inside a Bronx deli earlier this week.

It happened Monday, April 12 at 11:30 p.m. inside a deli on Briggs Avenue.

The victim and attacker got into an argument that escalated into violence.

That's when the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the back before running from the scene.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

