Search for boyfriend after pregnant woman fatally stabbed in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

The woman was 5 months pregnant with her second child.

Eyewitness News
RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for the boyfriend of a woman who was five months pregnant when she was fatally stabbed in Queens.

Officers responded to a 911 call at about 1 a.m. Sunday for a woman stabbed inside an apartment building on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood.

Jennifer Irigoyen, 35, was found with stab wounds to her neck and torso inside the vestibule of the building.

She was pronounced dead at Wyckoff Hospital.

Police say the unborn child did not survive.

"Sweetheart, nice girl, paid her rent on time...good person," building super Lisa Ramos said.

Irigoyen was a real estate broker who also loved to dance and taught Zumba classes. She had another child who is 8 years old. That child is now staying with the grandmother.

Ramos said there was blood in Irigoyen's apartment as well as the entrance to the building.

So far there have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingwoman killedmurderRidgewoodQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Pregnant woman stabbed to death in Queens building lobby
Top Stories
Man fatally shot during subway platform fight in Queens
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
5 children ejected from minivan, killed in wreck
72-year-old bicyclist killed in NYC hit-and-run
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Super Bowl debate
Handcuffed drug suspect who escaped police recaptured
Patriots beat Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl LIII
Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia
Show More
Power restored at Brooklyn federal jail
Virginia governor meets with cabinet amid pressure to resign
'El Chapo' trial: Jury to begin deliberations
Murphy to sign NJ's minimum wage hike into law
NYC congestion pricing brings higher fares for taxis, Ubers
More News