Search for group of purse snatchers in East Village

EMBED <>More Videos

All of the attacks happened in the evening, night hours.

By Eyewitness News
Updated 7 minutes ago
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a group of purse snatchers attacking women in the East Village.

Police released pictures of two suspects, who they say attacked twice late Saturday night, first on East 6th Street, then on East 11th Street.

There was another incident near Cooper Square on Tuesday where a man was knocked to the ground.

One of the suspects is described as a man last seen wearing a sleeveless white vest with a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this robbery pattern is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
east villagemanhattanpurse snatchingrobberymugging
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE | AccuWeather: Snowy start to the weekend
Updated 14 minutes ago
8 people hurt in Upper West Side fire, dog killed resident says
Updated an hour ago
Exclusive video: Officers shoot at car that hit NYPD officer
Updated an hour ago
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
7.1-magnitude earthquake hits southern Peru
Updated an hour ago
NY leaders urge Amazon to reconsider canceling Queens move
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Show More
Repairs complete, service restored after LIRR crash
Updated 31 minutes ago
3 children, 1 adult injured in New Jersey dog attack
Transformer explosion causes power outage in Dyker Heights
Reunited! Beloved 'bodega cat' stolen from Bronx deli returned
Baby killed after driver crashes into shopping cart
More TOP STORIES News