Search for group of purse snatchers in East Village

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a group of purse snatchers attacking women in the East Village.Police released pictures of two suspects, who they say attacked twice late Saturday night, first on East 6th Street, then on East 11th Street.There was another incident near Cooper Square on Tuesday where a man was knocked to the ground.One of the suspects is described as a man last seen wearing a sleeveless white vest with a gray hooded sweatshirt.Anyone with information in regard to this robbery pattern is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------