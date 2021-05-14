Search for gunman in shooting that killed teen, injured woman in Claremont Village

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10615268" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim talks to the child's mother about the incident

CLAREMONT VILLAGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man behind a shooting that left a teenager dead and a woman hurt.Video shows the gunman opening fire on Washington Avenue in Claremont Village.It happened last Thursday just before 11:30 p.m.Police say the gunman shot 17-year-old Tony Boyd in the chest and back. He was pronounced dead at Bronx Lebanon Hospital.A 24-year-old woman was shot in the arm.She took herself to the hospital and is recovering.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------