Man, 25, fatally shot in front of his home in Jamaica, Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in front of his Queens home Tuesday night.The 25-year-old was shot at about 8 p.m. at Shore Ave and Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica. He had just stepped out of his home when the bullet struck him.The victim was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital. He was identified by the NYPD as Gregory Haskins.Witnesses said they heard no arguing or screaming before the shots rang out and Haskins was struck in the chest.Neighbors and family members expressed their anger and anguish upon learning of the shooting."Why would they do that, why would they do that?", the victim's mother cried out."He's a good kid. He doesn't hurt nobody," said family friend Ignaris Santana. "He's a good kid. I don't know why they shoot him, I don't know why. I don't understand that. I don't understand why he got shot."Police are searching for the gunman. It remains unclear whether the victim was targeted.