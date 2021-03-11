Search for hit-and-run BMW driver who killed elderly woman in Hackensack

By Eyewitness News
HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities in New Jersey are searching for the person who fatally struck an elderly woman and left the scene.

It happened on Thursday, March 4th at around 7:08 p.m. on Polifly Road between Sutton and Martin Avenues in Hackensack.

An 81-year-old woman was attempting to cross the street when she was struck by a 2013 to 2014 black BMW X5.



The vehicle then took off southbound on Polifly Road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hackensack Police Department and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office say the suspect vehicle will most likely display signs of moderate damage to the front driver's side, including damage to the hood and left fender, and fractured/missing plastic from the front grille, bumper trim, and headlight.

Anyone with information regarding this hit and run collision is encouraged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at 201-226-5595, or the Hackensack Police Department at 201-646-7777.

